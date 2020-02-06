Former Wake Forest coach convicted in fatal assault in NY

QUEENS, NY (WWAY) — A former Wake Forest University assistant basketball coach was found guilty in a 2018 assault that killed a man.

Jamill Jones, 37, is accused of punching Sandor Szabo, who died two days later of his injuries.

- Advertisement -

Jones and Szabo encountered each other in Long Island City early in the morning in August of 2018.

Szabo was in town for a wedding. Prosecutors say Szabo banged on the back of the rear window of the SUV Jones was driving, possibly shattering it.

“The defendant could have driven away from the scene or call 911. Instead, he retaliated by getting out of his car and punching the victim. This was a death that could have been avoided, sparing the victim’s family the loss of a loved one,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Related Article: North Carolina university to address racism allegations

Sentencing is set for March 18. Jones faces up to 1 year in jail.