New Holly Ridge mayor, councilman appointed after resignations

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — Holly Ridge has a new mayor and a new councilman after two former leaders resigned last year.

On Thursday, Jeff Wenzel will take the oath of office as mayor and Thomas Hedrick will take the oath of office as councilman.

- Advertisement -

At the end of 2019, former Mayor Anita Dingler and former council woman Kelly Collins resigned. Dingler and Collins each had two years remaining in their terms.

Wenzel said Collins did not give a reason for resignation and Dingler moved outside of town limits and said that was her reason for resignation.

The town started accepting applications for the open seats. Wenzel said he submitted a letter of interest. The council then decided to meet with all nine who sent in letters.

Wenzel has never served in an elected office.

“I’m going to help the town of Holly Ridge continue to grow. In the last five to ten years, there has been a shift to more growth. I hope to continue to contribute to those efforts,” Wenzel said. “I’m excited about the growth with the Camp Davis Industrial Park being built. The infrastructure is in place for more large businesses.”

Wenzel is the owner of Above Topsail portrait studio. He is known around the area for his photography and Drone work. Wenzel said he had been thinking about running for the mayor’s seat in a couple of years.

Wenzel and Hedrick will be sworn in to office at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Wenzel said he will be chairing the next regular council meeting Tuesday Feb. 11.

Wenzel said Hedrick ran as a candidate in the 2019 municipal election, but was not elected.