Paramedic’s daughter dies after he responds to fire at his own home

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC (WGHP) — A paramedic lost his daughter in a fire at his own home near Elon, according to fire officials.

The Altamahaw-Ossipee Fire Department responded to the house fire at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, the department said in a news release.

It was the home of paramedic Eddie Thomas, who was one of the responders, Fire Chief Edward Lipscomb Jr. said.

On the way, emergency teams learned that one person was possibly trapped inside. The first unit on the scene quickly started working to put out the flames and find the person.

Crews found Thomas’s daughter and took her out of the burning home.

