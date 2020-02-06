Schools closing early, canceling activities due to severe weather

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — Due to the risk of severe weather, some school districts are releasing early while others are canceling after school activies.

Bladen County Schools will have a one hour release. All after school activities have been canceled.

Bladen Community College will close its campus for students and employees at 4 p.m. All evening classes and activities have been canceled.

Brunswick County Schools has canceled all after school events. Makeup days will be announced by individual schools.

Pender County Schools has also canceled all after school activities. This includes PACES, 21st Century and all sports practices/workouts.

The Cape Fear region is under a Category 3 risk for severe weather Thursday.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center expanded its “enhanced” area to include southeastern North Carolina. Bladen, Columbus, Pender, New Hanover, and Brunswick are now all under an enhanced risk for severe weather Thursday.