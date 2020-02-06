Trooper say fallen tree kills SC driver during Carolina storms

YORK COUNTY, SC (WWAY) — A driver was killed by a falling tree Thursday afternoon as severe weather swept through the Carolinas, WSOC reports.

It happened shortly after noon in Fort Mill, troopers said.

A line of strong storms are moving across the state, many areas are experiencing dangerous weather conditions, including heavy rains and flooding.

“Everyone should remain alert to rapidly changing weather conditions and have a way to receive weather alerts from the National Weather Service,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Using a NOAA weather radio, or a smartphone app that provides emergency weather alerts for your location is a good way to stay informed.”

The State Highway Patrol is responding to an elevated number of collisions and calls for service related to the weather. Motorists are reminded to reduce speed on extremely wet roads and to avoid driving through flooded areas, where roads may we washed out.

As of 2:45 pm, about 84,000 homes and businesses were without power across the state.