Two accused of providing alcohol to minors before deadly crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man and woman face charges in a Christmas crash that killed one teenager, left another on life support and seriously injured a third.

Jose Navarrete-Velazquez, 32, and Marilu Cifuentes Roblero, 42, were arrested Wednesday in connection with the December 25 crash on Greenville Loop Road. Police say their investigation with ALE revealed the provided their home and alcoholic beverages to the teens in the hours leading up to the crash.

Kevin Bryan Cruz Leon, 17, was killed in the crash. He was a senior at Hoggard High School.

Navarrette-Velazquez and Roblero have been charged with three counts of Overage Person Aid & Abet a Minor under the Age of 21 in Possessing a Malt Beverage.