Area churches give young adults with special needs a ‘Night to Shine’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It was a night to shine for hundreds of young adults with special needs across the Cape Fear as several churches hosted Wilmington’s 4th Annual Night to Shine Prom.

The prom is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

According to the foundation’s website, Night to Shine is a prom night experience specifically for people with special needs ages 14 and older.

With the help of three other area churches, Port City Church hosted this year’s Night to Shine event.

Organizers say there were 400 guests this year, plus their buddies.

Guests arrived to a red carpet grand entrance and danced the night away with music, food and karaoke.

“It’s an electric, exciting evening,” says event coordinator Kelli Strickland. “Most of the guests look forward to it all year. It’s just a great time just to have fun and not worry about any of the externals. It’s just all about showing love to each other and just having a great time.”

Caregivers were also invited to the event for a celebration of their own with dinner, games and a night of relaxation.