BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to avoid a washed out road Friday morning.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert on its app Friday morning saying Malmo Loop Road is washed out near Maco Road.

This comes after strong storms overnight.

The sheriff’s office is asking everyone to avoid the area.

We will bring you more details as they become available.