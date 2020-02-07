Deadline arrives to register for North Carolina primary-day vote

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina residents wanting to vote in next month’s primary will soon see their options narrow on how to cast a ballot and where.

Friday is the deadline to register to vote if someone wants to either vote in person on the actual March 3 primary day or cast a traditional mail-in absentee ballot.

- Advertisement -

Friday is also the deadline for current registrants to change their party affiliation, which limits the primary in which they can vote.

People who aren’t registered by Friday can still register at early in-person voting sites statewide open Feb. 13 through Feb. 29.