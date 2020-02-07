Is someone targeting pets with rat poison at Wilmington apartment complex?

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some residents who live in Wilmington’s Avalon Apartments believe someone may be purposely trying to poison animals.

A Wilmington Police Department spokeswoman said on Wednesday night a resident was walking his dog when he saw a number of cut sausages on the ground near the pond.

The resident picked a piece he believed was packed with rat poison and then collected the remaining pieces to show police.

Ashley Barber lives at Avalon Apartments. She says if the sausages were poisoned it could’ve been tragic.

“I have a puppy. She will literally put anything in her mouth that she can get a hold of, so if she saw a piece of sausage, she would’ve eaten it,” Barber said. “With her being so young and didn’t have her full shots yet, she probably would’ve gotten very, very, sick.”

Police say they don’t have any reports of animals actually being poisoned and they’re not even sure yet that the substance is rat poison.

