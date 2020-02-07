Leland man charged with multiple child sex crimes including statutory rape

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has been arrested and charged with nine sex crimes, including 2 counts of statutory rape of a juvenile that is less than or 15 years old.

In a press release, investigators with the Leland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division say they arrested Brian Louis Page, 43, in connection with reported past occurred sexual assaults involving juveniles.

The arrest closes a lengthy investigation involving multiple victims.

Page’s charges include:

2 counts of Statutory Rape of a Juvenile That is Less Than or 15 Years Old

5 counts of Indecent Liberties With Minor Children

1 count of Sexual Battery

1 count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Page was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center where he is being held under a $500,000 secured bond.