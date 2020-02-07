Mack Brown speaks at Bill Dooley Education Foundation lunch

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was a sold out crowd at Cape Fear Community College on Thursday for the first Coach Bill Dooley Education Foundation Luncheon. North Carolina football head coach Mack Brown was the keynote speaker for the event.

The education foundation was formed back in 2017 after the passing of Dooley, who was one of the founding father of the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame. He created a lasting impact on the sports community in the Cape Fear.

For Coach Brown, he says it was a pleasure to come to the Port City to honor a man he looked up to throughout his career.

“Coach Dooley was a mentor of mine and a dear friend of mine,” said North Carolina head coach Mack Brown. “I know coach was smiling today with a huge crowd and all the enthusiasm.”

All the proceeds from the event went towards the Coach Bill Dooley Education Foundation.