More power outages, downed trees in wake of overnight storms

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Crews have been cleaning up Friday the mess the overnight storms left behind from downed trees to widespread power outages.

The biggest threat has been and continues to be the strong, gusty winds. The wet soil from the overnight rain has weakened a lot of soil, which can topple more trees. One tree fell on a mobile home and damaged the roof early Friday morning, according to the Wilmington Fire Department.

Spokeswoman Natosha Vincent says crews cleared the branches and secured a tarp on the roof. Vincent reports there were also many calls for low hanging power line Friday morning as people began their commute to work. One toppled tree at the Empie Dog Park is sending furry friends on a search.

The City of Wilmington has closed the park until Monday due to a fallen tree. A large pine tree snapped in two overnight at the park, according to the city.

Power outages are still possible with the chance for more trees to fall. Southport is working on restoring the weather tower that collapsed early Friday morning. The Southport Maritime Museum reports the tower has sat along the town’s waterfront since the start of the 20th century as a warning system for mariners, when tropical storms are on the way.

The city says the Urban Forestry staff will be removing the tree once the winds die down.

A wind advisory has been issued for southeastern North Carolina until 7 p.m. Friday with winds up to 35 mph and gusts topping 50 mph.

The City of Southport reports the tower is one of 5 left in the country.

The City’s Mayor Joseph Hatem says a weather tower restoration fund has been started fro anyone to donate to this restoration project.