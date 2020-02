WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The new ramp at the Greenfield Grind Skatepark has been completed and includes a mini half pipe with a spine ramp and a speed bump.

This ramp is designed to be used by both BMX riders and skateboarders.

The park has been busy since becoming an open-use facility last year. Additional amenities, including a water fountain and shade canopies, will be added to the park in the next few weeks.

This project was included in the voter-approved 2016 Parks Bond.