Police investigating burned flags in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after two residents near downtown Wilmington reported someone burned their flags.

Police say both burnings happened near Dock and Saint James Streets within the past two days.

The first was discovered on Wednesday around 3:00 pm in 100 block of Saint. James Street.

The victim told police she had left her home for a few hours during the day and when she returned she noticed that the American flag on the front of her house had been set on fire.

She believes it must have happened during the night since a neighbor told her the flags were fine the day prior.

On Thursday, officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Dock Street just before 1:00 pm to take another arson report.

The victim told officers that sometime early in the morning an unknown person came into his yard and set his flag on fire, causing damage to the column on which it was hanging. No injuries or additional property damage was reported at either residence.

Police are asking anyone with information to use Text-a-Tip or call (910) 343-3609.