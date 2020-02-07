Roland-Grise staff member suspended ‘out of an abundance of caution’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another employee of Roland-Grise Middle School in Wilmington has been suspended.

This comes a week and a half after Roland-Grise band teacher Peter Frank was arrested and charged with 12 counts of child sex crimes.

In a letter to parents and Roland-Grise supporters, Principal Charlie Broadfoot wrote, “Out of an abundance of caution, a Roland-Grise staff member was suspended with pay today, February 7, 2020 while an allegation of inappropriate behavior toward students was investigated. This allegation was thoroughly investigated and law enforcement cleared the staff member of any criminal wrongdoing.”

Earlier Friday, the New Hanover County School Board said Peter Frank remains suspended without pay because his tenure makes it difficult to move quickly in his termination process.

Broadfoot said New Hanover County Schools and law enforcement will continue to investigate all allegations and complaints.