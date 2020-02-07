Severe weather knocks out power for thousands in Cape Fear

CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — Severe weather left thousands without power early Friday morning in the Cape Fear.

According to the Duke Energy power outage map, nearly 5,000 people in New Hanover and Brunswick counties woke up in the dark.

Cities impacted by the outage include Belville, Southport, Castle Hayne, Wilmington, Myrtle Grove, and Kings Grant.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, spokesman Jeff Brooks posted on Twitter that around 100,000 customers across the Carolinas were without power following severe weather and high winds.

