WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday morning’s strong winds knocked over a tree onto the roof of a home in Wilmington.

Wilmington firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Hillsdale Drive Friday morning.

Images show a part of the tree sticking out of the roof.

WFD tells WWAY that no one was home at the time.

No one was hurt.

Winds gusts were blowing 40+ mph in Wilmington at the time of the incident.