UNCW Baseball looking to take the next step in 2020

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–For the first time in nearly three decades there will be a new head coach at the helm of the UNCW baseball program in 2020. Randy Hood takes over for long time skipper Mark Scalf and so far it’s been a seamless transition.

“Having coach here for the 17 years as a assistant was huge for this program,”says senior Jackson Meadows. “We still have the same mindset to winning, which is what were all here for.”

The cupboard wasn’t left bare for new head coach Randy Hood. The Diamond Hawks have most of their lineup back this season and a pitching staff that returns all three starting pitchers from their weekend rotation. The experience of the staff is almost unheard of in today’s college game.

“It is very rare and from what I’ve seen you’re lucky to get one or two guys back,”said head coach Randy Hood. “We are lucky enough to get all three back that started for us; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday last year.”

The star studded rotation includes southpaw Zarion Sharpe, who was selected in the 19th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Instead of turning pro the Greenville native returned to Wilmington for another season looking to take this team to the next level.

“I wanted to come back and get closer to graduating college,”says redshirt-junior Zarion Sharpe. “Plus, I feel like we can do something special this year and hopefully take this program to the next level.”

This years group of Seahawks have their sights set on Omaha and the College World Series. It won’t be an easy task to get there, but they know what it takes to get the job done.

“We just need that belief and being unified as one this season,”says Seahawk senior pitcher Luke Gesell. “You have to trust your preparation and lay it all out on the field every single night.”

UNCW will kick off their 2020 season on February 14th taking on Dayton at 4:00 p.m. The Diamond Hawks will play four games over the weekend apart of the Seahawk Classic at Brooks Field.