1 shot outside Fayetteville VA Medical Center clinic, FBI says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — The FBI is investigating after a person was shot outside a Fayetteville VA Medical Center clinic on Friday.

According to the FBI, one female suspect was quickly detained and arrested by VA police. Fayetteville Police Department officers said they assisted with the investigation as well.

A representative for the FBI said this was not an active shooter situation and investigators do not believe there is any threat to public safety at this time.

The FBI said no other patients or staff were in the area when the shooting happened.

The VA will remain open for veterans with alternative entrance until the FBI completes its investigation.

