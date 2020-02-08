12-year-old Roanoke Rapids’ boy joins Moral March on downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Elijah Lee is a 12 year old activist who traveled from Roanoke Rapids with his mother and sister for the 14th annual gathering on Fayetteville Street.

He came with a message for all to read: “When we are talking about not only voting rights for our future generations but also the safety for every young person. Whether you are black, white, biracial or whether you come from the richest home to the poorest.”

That’s one of the themes of every Moral March, mentioned on this day by North Carolina NAACP president T. Anthony Spearman: “So we dare not sleep through this upcoming election! We have to get out the vote..”

Lee’s work as an activist in his hometown, raising awareness of children who suffer in silence after they’re victims of child abuse, got the attention of documentary producers with the Marvel division of Disney. You can see their short film “Incredible Elijah” about Lee on Disney+ under the Marvel tab, as part of the Hero Project.

On the day we met, Lee posed for a picture with the Reverend William Barber and mentioned other adult activists who inspire him.

