House fire in Wilmington puts resident and family dog in danger

WILMINGTON NC (WWAY) — A resident with smoke-inhalation and a family dog were rescued from a house fire in Wilmington this morning.

Wilmington Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 209 Northern Boulevard around 9:30 A.M. Saturday, February 8.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire in one bedroom, the hallway, and extension into the 2nd floor attic space. One resident was transported to New Hanover Regional Medial Center for smoke inhalation, and the family dog was given oxygen. According to Thomas S. Robinson Jr. from Wilmington Fire Department, the dog was doing well on the scene.

The Red Cross was notified to give aid to the family. Investigators are searching for a cause.

WWAY will have more information as it becomes available.