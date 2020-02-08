Leland man charged with statutory rape of a juvenile

LELAND NC (WWAY) — A Leland man was arrested and charged with three counts of Statutory Rape with a Juvenile on Friday, February 7.

Investigators with the Leland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested Christopher Ryan Wiggs ,19, on three counts of Statutory Rape with a Juvenile That is Less Than or 15 Years Old. According to Leland Police Department Mr. Wiggs’ relationship with the victim was consensual.

Mr. Wiggs was arrested and booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center, where he is being held with no bond at this time.