One dead after early morning crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A man is dead after a single vehicle car crash happened this morning in Wilmington.

Around 8:50 a.m. Saturday, 40-year-old Timothy Tyler Thompson was killed when his car collided with a tree at the intersection of Wilshire Blvd. and Larchmont Dr.

According to Wilmington Police, Thompson was traveling at a high rate of speed when he collided with the tree.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but believe that speed was a factor.

This is the first motor vehicle fatality of 2020 in Wilmington according to WPD.