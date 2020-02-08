‘We are looking for the best and brightest’: Horry County Schools hosts recruitment fair

On Saturday, Horry County Schools hosted its annual recruitment fair at Conway High School.

About 500 applicants registered for the fair and district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said they expected to see 100 or more walk-ins.

“We are looking for the best and brightest teachers we can find,” Bourcier said.

Applicants got a chance to speak with representatives from every school in Horry County.

“They have an opportunity to also fill out an application and actually interview for a position this afternoon, and we will be issuing contingency contracts as well,” Bourcier said.

Last year, about 80 applicants had secured a job before even leaving the fair. Bourcier said this year, they could potentially hire the same amount of teachers on the spot.

Bourcier said the annual teacher turnover rate for the school district is about 6 to 7%.

“So we usually look at hiring about 200 to 250 new teachers a year,” she said.

Bourcier said this year, they need more teachers for a few subject areas that are typically more difficult to fill.

“Those position include science, math, English, as well as special education,” she said.

