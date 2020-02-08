‘What goes where?’ workshop teaches residents how to properly recycle

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you ever been stumped trying to figure out which items are recyclable? Well, New Hanover County’s arboretum and UNCW are teaming up to teach residents what goes where.

About 60 residents attended Saturday’s workshop at the arboretum. Coastal Composting Council President Marie Davis says this education is to help residents divert items from going to the landfill.

- Advertisement -

“The market for recycling has changed a lot, especially over the last two years,” Davis said. “Right now, the city and the county are accepting 1’s and 2’s and that’s in the triangle on the bottom of your plastic items. If it says 1 or 2, it’s good to be recycled.”

But, she says not all items are accepted as compost at this time in New Hanover County.

“Like a lot of times, cups are a number 5 plastic or it might be the cup is a 1 and the lid is a 5, so you may have 1 drink that has multiple elements to it,” Davis said.

Related Article: New Hanover County Arboretum gears up for annual plant sale

Cooperative Extension Director Lloyd Singleton says he’s now pushing a low waste police at the arboretum for groups that visit the facility. He says the policy is urging visitors to avoid single use plastics.

“We want to get them to avoid having any type of single use disposal able plastics,” Singleton said. “If it needs to be single-used, we want to encourage them to use compostable products instead. We’ll end up collecting those compostables and delivering them to the New Hanover County landfill to be composted in the in-vessal compostal formerly known as Huckleberry. Then, that compost, when it’s finished, comes back to the arboretum to improve our soil.”

Singleton says the City of Wilmington, New Hanover County, Wilmington Compost company and other representatives attended the event.