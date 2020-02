BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — 15-year-old Layla Rayne Barnhill has been missing since Friday.

She has long, straight, brown hair and hazel eyes. She’s 5 foot 5 inches tall, 110lbs.

- Advertisement -

She was last seen leaving North Brunswick High School after school on Friday afternoon in the black car seen below. She was wearing a long sleeve black shirt, blue jeans, and black and white checkered vans.

If you have any information please contact Detective Perkins at 910-616-0499 or call 911.