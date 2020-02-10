Car submerged in Burgaw floodwaters after driver veers off road

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Flooding in Pender County left at least one road impassable, and a car underwater.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was driving down Croomsbridge Road in Burgaw early Monday morning. Officials say she didn’t see water flooding the road, and drove into a ditch.

- Advertisement -

A neighbor says it happened around 5 a.m. By midday Monday, the car was almost entirely submerged with just the very top of the roof visible above the water.

Tommy Batson with Pender County Emergency Management says since the Thursday’s storm, the water has started to come down the Northeast Cape Fear and Black Rivers, causing certain areas to flood.

Batson says more flooding is still on its way this week throughout parts of the Cape Fear Region.

Related Article: New Hanover County hosting Hurricane Survivor Housing Resource Fair

“The water should crest here today,” Batson said. “We’ve got some minor road closings due to the water across the road. The water is expected to crest at Burgaw at NC Highway 53 around 11.4 feet. that should happen on Wednesday evening, and it’ll continue to flow through the county.”

Batson warns drivers and reminds them, you never know how deep the water truly is, or the condition of the road underneath.

“The largest impact we see across the county is people driving across roads that are flooded,” Batson said. “Understand one of our first fatalities during Hurricane Florence was someone who was driving through the water was swept off the roadway and passed away due to floodwaters. Don’t drown, turn around.”

The driver’s condition is unknown at this time. It’s also unknown whether there were other people in the car.