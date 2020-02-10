Carolina Beach Amusement Park to return for Summer 2020

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — After concerns that 2019 could be the final year for the amusement park at Carolina Beach, it appears it will be returning.

The number of rides was reduced last year by about 50 percent. Vacant lots where they set up in the past were bought and developed, leaving less room for amusements.

Carolina Beach Mayor LeAnn Pierce says the property owners told her the rides would indeed be back for 2020.

They run from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.