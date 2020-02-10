Cost Guard rescues 4 from shipwreck on North Carolina beach

SHACKLEFORD BANKS, NC (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four sailors from a fishing trawler that wrecked along a dangerous stretch of water near North Carolina’s Outer Banks over the weekend.

The National Park Service and the U.S. Coast Guard said in statements that the crew was lifted off the 78-foot fishing vessel before dawn Friday as it was being wracked by strong winds and tossed by waves.

The crew reported engine trouble in a distress call as the boat began taking on water.

Nobody was hurt, but the News & Observer reports that the area has been deemed the “Graveyard of the Atlantic” following the wrecks of 2,000 other ships there in the past.