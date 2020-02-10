Family and dog rescued in house fire

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A story that could have ended so badly has a happy ending.

A fire broke out in Wilmington Saturday morning. The family who lived there made it out safely, but this story however is about the rescue of their dog.

When Wilmington firefighters respond to a call for help, they try to prepare for anything, but a house fire on Northern Boulevard presented some unique challenges.

“When we pulled up, we had active smoke showing from the front of the house. um went around to the back of the house, and saw the flames coming out pretty much the whole back end of the house,” Wilmington Fire Department Captain Colin Simpson said.

Neighbor Linda Evans watched the whole thing play out.

“And just heard a lot of fire trucks and came out and there was just smoke pouring out of every little crack in that house. I mean out the windows, out the doors, out of the roof. It was so sad,” Evans expressed.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to quickly rescue the family inside, but then things got interesting.

“We found a dog,” Simpson said.

A dog that needed immediate attention.

Two firefighters took the time to give the family’s beloved pet life-saving oxygen, just like they would a human victim.

While the pup was revived at the scene, the family’s four cats weren’t as lucky. Two died inside the burned home.

“Two we can’t find. We’re leaving food and water on the porch. Hopefully they’ll show back up,” Evans said.

Neighbors are hoping to round up the cats before the family gets home. Fortunately just minor injuries for them, and their beloved dog to come home to.