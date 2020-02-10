Free trees to Wilmington area residents affected by Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 500 trees will be given to Wilmington area homeowners on Saturday, February 15.

Together with members of the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees, Verizon employees will distribute the trees at Legion Stadium on Carolina Beach Road from 9 a.m. to noon, or as long as trees are available.

Organizers said native species will be distributed with a limit of two trees per person.

All trees will be free of charge for local residents and are being offered to help replace trees damaged and destroyed by Hurricane Florence.

“The people of Wilmington, North Carolina, have suffered great personal and physical loss,” Arbor Day Foundation President Dan Lambe said in a news release. “By replanting, we strive to bring healing and hope to the people and the communities in which they live, as well as help return the beauty and the value trees bring back to their properties.”

Sponsors of the tree giveaway are Arbor Day Foundation, Arbor Day Community Recovery Program, Verizon, the City of Wilmington, and the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees.