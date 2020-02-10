Imajae Dodd named CAA Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–Freshman Imajae Dodd of UNCW has been named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Rookie of the Week following his outstanding play against Elon and William & Mary last week.

The 6-6, 255-pound newcomer from Snow Hill, N.C., averaged 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks as the Seahawks split a pair of home games with the Phoenix and Tribe. UNCW fell to Elon, 62-56, on Thursday before bouncing back with a 70-64 homecoming win over the Tribe last Saturday.

- Advertisement -

“Imajae has grown by leaps and bounds since arriving on campus,” said Rob Burke, UNCW’s interim head coach. “He has dived into the process of getting better every day and has learned the nuisances of our offensive and defensive schemes.

“I felt really good about where he was at and we rewarded him by starting him in the William & Mary game against who I think is the best post player in the league. He gave us a great presence defensively against Nathan Knight.

“As Imajae grows over the next three years, he has the potential to be a First-Team All-League player in the CAA.”

The Greene Central High School graduate, making his second career start, converted 6-of-8 field goals and 2-of-3 at the free throw line against the Tribe on Saturday.

The Seahawks, 8-18 overall and 3-10 in the CAA, return to action on Thursday, Feb. 13, with a 7 p.m. test at Northeastern. UNCW then moves down to Long Island to complete the two-game road trip at Hofstra on Saturday at 4 p.m.