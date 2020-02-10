Lawsuit: TSA agent purposely groped woman at NC airport

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — A woman says in a lawsuit that a security screener at a North Carolina airport intentionally groped her.

The lawsuit was filed Feb. 4 in federal court against the U.S. government as well as the the female Transportation Security Administration agent.

It says the incident occurred in June at the Asheville Regional Airport as the woman prepared to fly home to Los Angeles.

The suit claims the passenger was singled out for a search and that she was touched in retaliation for questioning the search.

The TSA did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.