New Wave Transit board facing financial woes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The newly formed Public Transportation Authority met today to discuss the future of Wave transit, which is in danger of going into debt.

Last week, leaders voted to replace the previous board with city and county staff. However, financial woes persist.

A county spokesperson reveals that a new revised budget, which still must be adopted by the board, shows that wave will be short $146,032 at the end of the year if it doesn’t secure additional funding.

The board meets again on February 27, and is being asked to come with recommendations for a balanced budget. At that point, they will do a deeper dive into finances.