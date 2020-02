WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly tried to rob a CVS in Wilmington.

Wilmington Police responded to 3302 Market Street in reference to a robbery Saturday afternoon.

When they arrived, officers say they found 27-year-old Robert Hoyt behind the counter brandishing a weapon.

Hoyt was arrested and given a $50,000 secured bond.

No one was injured in the incident and he was not successful in taking any money, police say.