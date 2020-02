SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Surf City wants you to share ideas on a new Surf City park project.

Public meetings will take place Monday and Wednesday at the Surf City Welcome Center, located at 102 N. Shore Drive, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Mainland Park will feature a skatepark, walking trails, inclusive playground, and other leisure activities.



Stewart Architecture will be presenting a preliminary site plan.

The location of the park has not been announced.