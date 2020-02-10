State DPI pushes for more effective courses

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is re-examining Math and English in Common Core standards, as well as U.S. History requirements.

​Johnson says the department wants to follow in the same footpath of schools in Florida by doing away with the current standards and replacing them with more effective courses.

He says students should be focused on information they will use in everyday life like civics, critical thinking, and financial literacy.

Johnson and the DPI believe Common Core has become more confusing for students and parents.

“Parents want to help their students with their math homework. Students come home and parents can’t even do that,” State Superintendent Mark Johnson said.

Johnson is surveying educators and parents to get their support for courses that will benefit students the most.

“It’s been a frustration for years, and it’s time we finally do something about it, and with the English standards, there’s a lot of concerns that we’re asking students to do things that younger and younger ages that are developmentally inappropriate and that drives frustration.”