Student withdraws from school after he’s asked to cut hair he’s growing for ill sister

POTH, TX (KABB) — A Texas teen is torn between rules, regulations and growing out his hair to donate to his sister.

This is the tough choice Newt, 16, had to make after school officials asked him to cut his hair.

His sister, Maggie Johnson, 11, is just like any other 5th grader. She loves school and sports, but hit a big hurdle in October 2019 when she was diagnosed with Wegener’s disease, an auto immune disease affecting her kidneys.

“I get like nauseated and I’ll throw up and like get a real bad headache,” Maggie said. “I have to get chemo, dialysis.”

The treatments she is getting are now threatening her long, curly, red hair.

“Some spots of my hair has like came out just like started falling out,” said Maggie.

That’s when Newt, her brother and best friend, stepped in to save the day.

“He’s growing out his hair in case I need a wig,” said Maggie.

