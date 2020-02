BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A scary moment was caught on camera over the weekend in Brunswick County.

A car caught fire on the side of NC-133 near Boiling Spring Lakes Sunday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

According to a viewer who sent WWAY video, the driver pulled his truck over because he smelled smoke, opened the hood and saw a fire.

He called 911 and the Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Department responded and quickly contained the blaze.