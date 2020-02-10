Woman hurt when landscaping truck smashes into living room

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — A woman was taken to the hospital after a truck hauling landscaping equipment plowed into the living room of a man’s east Charlotte home early Monday.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, someone who was visiting the home got into the truck and accidentally crashed through a wall.
WSOC spoke to James Shepard, the man who lives there. He said he was in the kitchen cooking food when he heard the collision. He said he rushed to the living room and saw the destruction.
Shepard said that his girlfriend had been sitting on the couch in the living room just moments before the crash, and for a brief time, she was pinned beneath some of the debris and rubble