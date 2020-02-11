$8 million building planned for Pender Commerce Park

PENDER COUNTY, NC (StarNews) — On Monday, Winston-Salem-based Taylor Development Group closed on a 15-acre property at the Pender Commerce Park, with plans for a $8 million speculative building.

The developer is partnering with Cape Fear Commercial for a 126,000-square-foot space at the industrial park located along the New Hanover County line on U.S. 421.

Chris Ramm, with Taylor Development Group, said the move came after they noticed a scarcity of available modern industrial space.

“We’ve been in the Wilmington area about three years with our office product,” he said. That includes office buildings at Landfall Park and Third and Grace in downtown Wilmington.

“We’ve been researching the industrial market here and looking at what’s needed,” he said.

