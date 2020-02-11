‘Anything is possible’: Officials expand search for missing SC girl

CAYCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Law enforcement officials in South Carolina are following up on any leads since 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik went missing Monday afternoon.
“Anything is possible,” said law enforcement officials, during a press conference early Tuesday morning. They said they don’t have specific leads on Swetlik’s whereabouts at this time.
- Advertisement -
Law enforcement is focusing their efforts in the Churchill Heights neighborhood where Swetlik lives and where she was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Monday. Officials said Swetlik got off the school bus near her home Monday and was playing in her front yard a short time later. Family reported Swetlik missing around 5 p.m. Monday, according to officials.