‘Anything is possible’: Officials expand search for missing SC girl

CAYCE, S.C. ( ) — Law enforcement officials in South Carolina are following up on any leads since 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik went missing Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement is focusing their efforts in the Churchill Heights neighborhood where Swetlik lives and where she was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Monday. Officials said Swetlik got off the school bus near her home Monday and was playing in her front yard a short time later.

