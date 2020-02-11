Carolina Beach leaders vote on water quality study, speed limit changes

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach is taking steps to improve water quality and storm water runoff.

At a council meeting Tuesday night, Tracy Skrabal with the North Carolina Coastal Federation made a presentation explaining why a watershed restoration plan would be beneficial.

- Advertisement -

Skrabal says improvements would reduce instances of shellfish closures, swimming advisories, and flooding.

Unlike Hewletts and Bradley Creeks which are closed watershed systems, she says water runoff in Carolina Beach goes everywhere.

“We’re not going to go back and reduce existing development, but what we can do is disconnect the pathways for that polluted storm water,” Skrabal said. “So these measures basically put the water that’s going out into our waters through pipes into the ground where it can be treated and protect water quality.”

Council voted to request a study with the Army Corps of Engineers to potentially secure grant funding.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the town voted to move forward with reducing the speed limit on a stretch of Lake Park Boulevard. The town wants to decrease the speed from 35 mph to 25 mph between Sumter Avenue and Alabama Avenue.

After a request was sent to NCDOT last month, NCDOT said it needed the town to repeal ordinances before it could move forward. Those repeals were approved by council Tuesday night. Now it is up to NCDOT to respond.

Click here to watch the full meeting.