Congress advances naming post office for late NC Rep. Jones

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — An eastern North Carolina congressman who died last year could soon be remembered with a local post office named in his memory.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation have filed legislation designating the “Walter B. Jones Jr. Post Office” in Farmville. That’s where the longtime congressman lived until his February 2019 death at age 76.

- Advertisement -

The House approved a resolution last week, while Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis introduced a measure this week. Jones is a former state legislator who had served in Congress since 1995 as a Republican.

His father also was a congressman for over 25 years.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)