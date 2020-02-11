FBI: Father moved into daughter’s college dorm, preyed on students

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The father of a student who attended a New York college is accused of moving into the dorms, preying on his daughter’s friends, sex trafficking, and extortion.

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors laid out a very disturbing case against Lawrence Ray, who was arrested earlier in the morning in Piscataway, N.J.

Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said at the time of Ray’s arrest, one of his daughter’s roommates and one of the alleged victims in the indictment were with him.

Berman said the alleged incidents began in 2010, when Ray moved into his daughter’s dorm room at Sarah Lawrence College, a small liberal arts college in Bronxville. The school was first identified in a report by New York Magazine. Authorities said Ray acted as a father figure and conducted therapy sessions with his daughters roommates as a means to manipulate them and prey on their insecurities.

