Internet outage causing delays at NCDMV offices

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — An internet outage is causing issues at NCDMV offices from Raleigh to the coast, the agency said Tuesday.
A fiber line was cut near Benson and has caused delays at driver license and license plate agency offices from south of Raleigh, to the Fayetteville and Wilmington areas, the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said.
The outage is affecting some online driver license and vehicle registration services.
Offices in the following locations in central and southeastern North Carolina are closed as of 10:15 a.m.:
Elizabethtown (Bladen County)
Smithfield
Fuquay-Varina
Holly Springs
Clinton (two offices closed)
Fayetteville (three offices closed)
Spring Lake
Stedman
Kenansville (Duplin County)
Lillington
Erwin
Raeford
Siler City
The North Carolina Department of Information Technology is assisting the NCDMV to correct the problem.
Customers can visit the NCDMV website to check on the status of their local office.