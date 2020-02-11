School system takes blame over ineligible student athlete

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools held a press conference Tuesday afternoon following an eligibility violation, causing the Topsail High girls basketball team to forfeit ten games from this season.

Topsail High School and Pender County Schools self-reported the potential violation last month and received the state’s ruling Monday night.

The decision comes from an ineligible student athlete being on the roster during the current basketball season.

After reviewing documents, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association determined the student played in 14 games.

10 of those were wins, which will now be forfeited.