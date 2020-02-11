Man accused of shooting at roommates during argument

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man faces several charges after allegedly shooting at his roommates during an argument on Monday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Blue Clay Road.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer said James Calvin Garner, 50, got into an arguments with his roommates, who were all believed to be on drugs at the time.

Brewer said Garner grabbed a rifle, shot once through the bathroom, hitting the ceiling. He then went outside into the backyard and fired a shot through the kitchen door, hitting a cabinet.

Garner then shot at his two roommates who were packing stuff into a car to leave. A bullet hit the window of the car.

No one got hurt.

Garner is charged with the following:

Assault with a deadly weapon (two counts)

discharge firearm occupied property

discharge firearm occupied dwelling/moving vehicle

possession of firearm by felon

Garner is being held under a $250,000 bond.