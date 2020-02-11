NCISAA State Tournament brackets set for local basketball teams

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The postseason is here for Cape Fear area basketball teams in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association. The NCISAA released their state tournament brackets with four Wilmington teams in the field.

In Class 3A, the Cape Fear Academy girls received the No.4 overall seed with a (17-7 record). The Hurricanes will have a bye for the first two rounds of the state tournament. The Cape Fear Academy boys picked up the No.7 seed and will host (12-15) Arendell Parrott Academy on Tuesday night.

- Advertisement -

The Coastal Christian High School girls team is back in the state playoffs for the second straight season. The Centurions will be on the road for the first round, against Arendell Parrott. The Patriots won the first meeting between the two schools, 45-30. The Centurions boys head back to the playoffs for the 5th consecutive season. They will also be on the road in the first round going up against (20-11) Grace Christian. The Eagles are riding a seven game winning streak into the playoffs.

You can find the complete brackets for the state tournament by visiting the NCISAA website.